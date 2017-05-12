Field Trip Friday: flying to Alderbrook Resort on Kenmore Air

SEATTLE -- Team Evening conspired for weeks to surprise Michael King on his birthday with a trip on Kenmore Air to Alderbrook Resort and Spa on the Hood Canal.
The waterfront property is located near Union and specializes in locally-harvested oysters. There are also cocktails on the menu made with alcohol produced exclusively for the resort.
The flight on a Kenmore Air seaplane from South Lake Union to the Alderbrook dock takes about 25 minutes.
Kenmore Air offers charters for birthdays (or any occasion.)
