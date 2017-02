Team Evening takes to the race tracks in this week's Field Trip Friday!

TUKWILA, WASH. - Sometimes you just have the need... The need for Speed! Team Evening goes go kart racing at Tukwila's Family Fun Center.

The center has been around since 1999 and has all sorts of attractions, but this week's Field Trip Friday focuses on the race tracks.

The team gets competitive and controversy erupts over whether or not the cars were rigged.

