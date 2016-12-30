KING
Close

Field Trip Friday: A trip down memory lane at Silver Platters

Long before downloading music became a thing, we used to get our tunes on something called a record store.

Jim Dever, KING 11:46 AM. PST December 30, 2016

SEATTLE - Long before downloading music became a thing, we used to get our tunes at something called a record store.

You still can at a big, beautiful spot in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. That's the destination for this week's Field Trip Friday!

Silver Platters has been a chain of record stores in the Northwest for more than 30 years now. There are around 100,000 CDs in the location we visited.

Check it out!

Silver Platters
(206) 283-3472
2930 1st Avenue South, 2930 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98121

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories