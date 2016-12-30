Field Trip Friday: A trip down memory lane at Silver Platters

SEATTLE - Long before downloading music became a thing, we used to get our tunes at something called a record store.
You still can at a big, beautiful spot in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. That's the destination for this week's Field Trip Friday!
Silver Platters has been a chain of record stores in the Northwest for more than 30 years now. There are around 100,000 CDs in the location we visited.
Check it out!
Silver Platters
(206) 283-3472
2930 1st Avenue South, 2930 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98121
