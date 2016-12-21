Feathered Friends doing down in Seattle since '70s

Feathered Friends has been manufacturing down products in Seattle since 1972 (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SEATTLE -

The puffer jacket. Whether it's in...or out...of fashion, one thing is undeniable:

"Down jackets are cozy."

Seattle based 'Feathered Friends' figured that out back in 1972, according to co-owner Carol Hickner. "Down was very trendy in the 70's, the big puffy look. The Michelin Man type of look, was very popular. So you didn't have the sleeker, narrower, sectioned down garments that you have today."

Carol Hickner and her husband Peter started making toasty down gear when the Boeing Bust left them out in the cold.

"Our jobs ended along with a lot of other people's. And we started making equipment just for ourselves and our friends, that's why we named it Feathered Friends."

Soon their warm, sturdy gear conquered the world's highest peaks.

"Numerous, numerous times we have had our garments, sleeping bags, down suits, on top of Everest...really all of the top Himalayan peaks."

They also outfit adventures that are closer to home. They even make down comforters and pillows.

They manufacture most of it in their Seattle factory. What makes goose down so warm? Carol explains:

"Down has filaments, hundreds and hundreds of filaments that come out of a central point. And it's these filaments that trap warm air that your body produces. and that is the insulation. There is no other fiber that is this light that can trap as much warm air for it's weight. And that's what makes it a really fantastic insulation material."

Despite a worldwide customer base, Feathered Friends keeps it local and homey with vests and jackets named for the kids of company employees. the Juna jacket is named for Carol's daughter.

A vintage Bicentennial Bag decorates the wall...proof that this stuff is built to last.

Feathered Friends proves the Puffer may come and go. But staying toasty is always in style.

"We want to supply people with warmth wherever they are." said Carol.

Feathered Friends' retail store is located on Yale Street in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.