Favorite Washington pumpkin patches for Fall

One of our favorite seasonal activities is visiting pumpkin patches (and maybe taking a good Instagram or two while we're there). Here are some favorite spots in Washington for pumpkin picking, maze wandering, and all-out fall fun!

1. Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Kent

First on the list is Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, a fun and festive spot for the fall. There, you'll find a range of members from the squash family, from teeny-tiny gourds to massive, jumbo pumpkins. Over the 20 acres of property, there is sure to be a perfect pumpkin for all your seasonal needs. Additionally, you can get lost in a giant Sasquatch corn maze, play games in the family fun yard, buy fresh local produce, and take a tractor-driven hayride!

The festivities are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31.

Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

1148 Central Ave N

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-5692

2. Fairbank Farm, Edmonds

A post shared by angèle rader (@jellyjamboreee) on Oct 9, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

The perfect spot for kiddos, Fairbank Farm has a barn full of baby animals and a Tiny Tot "maize maze." Upon entering the farm, you'll receive a cup of food you can share with ducks and chickens in the chicken run. Additionally, families can explore the vegetable garden and wander through Hidden Bear Trail, which leads to magical Pumpkin Land. This farm is purely harvest-themed -- no scares here! -- and it's the perfect spot to take the little ones.

The farm is open to the public Saturdays and Sundays in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairbank Farm

15308 52nd Ave W

Edmonds, WA 98026

(425) 743-3694

3. Gordon Skagit Farms, Mount Vernon

Gordon Skagit Farms in Mt. Vernon, WA.

At Gordon Skagit Farms, you can "experience fall, one pumpkin at a time!" Autumn is abundantly around here, where apples and pumpkins are ready to be picked, cider pours by the barrel, and a haunted barn awaits for the bravest of visitors. The farm itself is owned by three generations of family farmers, and work hard to create an enchanting experience for your family too!

Gordon Skagit Farms

15596 McClean Road

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

(360) 424-7262

4. Remlinger Farms, Carnation

A post shared by Liv (@ebelle24) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Remlinger Farms has fun for everyone! While the U-Pick pumpkin patch is only open on weekends, there are activities around all week long, especially for children. There is a hay maze, rides, a carousel and ferris wheel, and animals to visit. The annual Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival runs every weekend from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31.

The pumpkin patch will be open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Remlinger Farms

32610 NE 32nd Street

Carnation, WA 98014

(425) 333-4135

5. Tacoma Glassblowing Studio, Tacoma

Glass pumpkins (Photo: KING)

You might not expect to see this name on our list, but yes! It's here! The Tacoma Glassblowing Studio actually offers a unique take on fall festivities: glass pumpkins! Each glass pumpkin is made individually, by hand, and right here in Tacoma. They are perfect, classy additions to your fall decor. Each weekend, the glass pumpkins are on display at different pumpkin patches, festivals, and gardens. For full dates and times visit here.

Tacoma Glassblowing Studio

114 S 23rd Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 948-9699

