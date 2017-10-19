Farming Halloween fun in the Skagit Valley

Gordon Skagit Farms in Mt. Vernon.

MT. VERNON, WASH. - Eddie Gordon is a man of many talents.

"I would say artist/farmer or farmer/artist," explained Gordon, the owner of Gordon Skagit Farms.

A visit to this Halloween wonderland is a journey into his imagination.

Gordon said, "I get a lot of people coming in and saying, 'Who does the artwork? Who sets up the displays?' I have a vision for the farm, hopefully in sort of an unconventional way."

As a third-generation farmer, Eddie grows a diverse crop of quirky gourds from seeds obtained all around the world.

"People really get into these really cool different shapes and colors," Gordon said.

As a trained artist, he sets this bounty to a backdrop of his own creation, including paintings of the local landscape, a metalwork sculpture and meticulously arranged displays of the farm's harvest of pumpkins, apples, and gourds.

In addition to the pick-it-yourself pumpkin patch and packed produce stands, the farm even features even a haunted (but not too scary) barn bringing this spooktacular season to life.

"It's just like a great, visual, exciting experience for everybody," said Gordon. "Just make it magical."

