Family rockin' on the road

Musician Eric herman with his daughters, Evee (l) and Becca (r). (Photo: Darin Warnick)

Eric Herman is a tot rock hotshot. The Tri-Cities musician and his band, the Puppy Dogs, keep the music thumpin' and the kids jumpin'. Sure, the clever lyrics and catchy hooks are proven crowdpleasers.

But Eric also has a secret weapon. Two, actually. Daughters Evee and Becca.

Herman said, "We said, 'Hey, they've got some talent here. Let's put them in the show.' And they are increasingly stealing the show."

"It's just really fun," Rebecca said. "We love entertaining lots of kids."

The 11 and 13-year-old sisters have hit the road with dad for as long as they can remember.

"And right from the start that was very important," Herman said.

They perform as dancers, comedians and even roadies. But for the last couple years, this family's time together has been a time of healing, following the death of wife and mother, Roseann.

"She was a huge part of what I do," Herman said.



At first, Eric didn't know if he could sing the songs his wife had helped him write. But then he played a concert in Auburn.

"The first half of the show I felt like I was going through the motions," Herman recalled. "And then the sun came out, and the kids started dancing. And I just remember feeling like, you know what? She helped build this. And it gave me the feeling to go forward and keep doing it."



Becca and Evee also find inspiration in their mother's memory.

"We've become stronger through that," Becca said.

Fans and family have helped Eric and his daughters learn to laugh again.

Herman said, "Doing the shows, creating the music, it is healing and it helps so much."

The family that plays together heals together.

"We're still a family," Herman said. "This is what we do, and we love to do it. And we're gonna keep doing it."

