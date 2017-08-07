Fall fashion from Nordstrom at Block 41

A preview of fall shoe trends on display at Block 41.

SEATTLE - Summer is still going strong, but Seattle company Nordstrom is already looking ahead to fall.

Photographers, bloggers, and fashionistas all came together to see the latest designer collections from Nordstrom at Block 41.

"We have a great crowd coming tonight and it's really going to be an incredible evening,” said Keith Wagner.

But there's no runway at this fashion show. Instead, Nordstrom stepped outside the box.

Fashion production manager Keith Wagner created an immersive experience using the building itself as inspiration.

"We're always striving to create new environments for our customers,” said Wagner, "this space was so incredible because it was like a big white box that we could come in and just do whatever we want with it."

The building that houses Block 41 first came to life in 1927 as the Ice Delivery Company.

"They used it as an ice distribution warehouse,” said Dan Temkin. “This ramp the horses went up and down this ramp"

Owner and developer Dan Temkin spent countless hours researching its rich history, making it his mission to preserve as much as he could.

“And many people came in and said ‘you can't keep that ramp because it's too much wasted space.’ So, the idea we said we got to keep that ramp we'll just float the stairway over the ramp,” said Temkin.

All of the rooms at Block 41 are named after the manager of the of the Ice Delivery Company.

Large scale timbers and exposed brick walls gracefully merge with blackened steel and leather wrapped columns in this state-of-the-art facility.

"It was a work of passion,” said Temkin. "I think there's a certain wow factor at least that's what we hear when people come in for the first time. ‘Wow.’”

Block 41 features three indoor spaces along with a landscaped outdoor courtyard and signs of the past at every turn.

"We had an opportunity to bring together a very talented team of designers, contractors, artists, craftspeople and you mix that with a very passionate owner who likes cool things and doesn't know how to work within a budget you end up with something very special like this,” said Wagner.

