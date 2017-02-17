KING
Facebook's Seattle digs: The Office of the Future!

Everybody's pushing the "like" button at Facebook's new Seattle headquarters.The office of the future is now at the South Lake Union building.

Michael King, KING 7:30 PM. PST February 17, 2017

SEATTLE - Everybody's pushing the "like" button at Facebook's Seattle headquarters.


The office of the future moved into the South Lake Union building last May.


Facebook occupies four of the 10 stories.

