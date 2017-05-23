Extreme Jose tries unicycling

REDMOND, WASH. - Mountain biking itself can be dangerous. But cycling downhill mountain trails with only one wheel? Now that’s extreme.

Evening producer Jose Cedeno (“Extreme Jose”) learned how to unicycle from riders who do a wide variety of challenging tricks, from jumping sets of stairs to cycling down rails. He quickly realized that learning how to unicycle is more difficult than it seems.

“Some people pick it up in a couple weeks if you practice every day for a little while,” said unicycle rider Dugan Porter. “It’s all about the patience.”

Unicycle rider Noli Ergas added that new riders can quickly pick up new tricks after the initial learning curve.

“I’m nervous, but let’s do this,” Cedeno said.

