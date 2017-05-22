Extreme Jose takes on protection dogs

OLYMPIA, WASH. - “Evening Magazine” producer Jose Cedeno (“Extreme Jose”) spent the day with dogs. But not just any dogs.

“You’ve got a dog that’s just thinking about biting you,” said AJ Pepper of Cascade Schutzhund Club. “They come really fast, bite really hard. I would say 99 percent of them only are going to bite the sleeve.”

Schutzhund is a sport that involves rigorous dog training. Schutzhund is German for “protection dog.”



A dog bites "Evening Magazine" producer Jose Cedeno at Cascade Schutzhund Club in Olympia, Wash. Schutzhund is German for "protection dog."



When it was Cedeno’s turn to get bitten (with a protective bite sleeve on, of course) by one of these dogs, Pepper offered some advice.

“Don’t move unless we tell you to,” Pepper said. “Stay calm. Don’t scream.”

We already know who the winner was in this segment of “Extreme Jose”

