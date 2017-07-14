Extreme Jose learns how to wakesurf

SEATTLE - In this segment of “Extreme Jose,” Evening host Jose Cedeno went to Lake Union to try his hand at extreme water sports.

Will Menzies of the FunShare Boat Club gave Cedeno some advice as he attempted wakesurfing. His first tip: wakesurfing is not a sport that’s meant to be taken too seriously.

“Make sure you’re enjoying yourself,” Menzies said.

FunShare memberships start at $199 per month plus an annual program fee. The club takes pride in being affordable and convenient. Members simply reserve their boats online. On the day of their reservations, members do not have to worry about cleaning the boats or bringing them into the water -- FunShare takes care of that before they arrive.

And if you would like to try water sports, FunShare’s got your back. They provide waterskis, wakesurf boards, ropes and life vests.

Seattle Boat Company has four locations. Find more information on their FunShare Boating Membership Club here.



