Extreme Jose faces off against professional MMA fighter

Anthony Hamilton is a professional mixed martial artist and has been competing since 2010.

SEATTLE - Evening reporter Jose Cedeno goes for the extreme when it comes to his stories and this is no exception. Jose takes on his most daring challenge yet and faces off against a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

At Ivan Salaverry MMA, Heavyweight UFC veteran and former heavyweight champion Anthony Hamilton agreed to take on "Extreme Jose."

