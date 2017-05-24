Extreme Jose faces off against professional MMA fighter

SEATTLE - Evening reporter Jose Cedeno goes for the extreme when it comes to his stories and this is no exception. Jose takes on his most daring challenge yet and faces off against a professional mixed martial arts fighter.
At Ivan Salaverry MMA, Heavyweight UFC veteran and former heavyweight champion Anthony Hamilton agreed to take on "Extreme Jose."
Ivan Salaverry MMA
230 8th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 652-8381
