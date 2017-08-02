Explore Lake Union from the captain's seat with Lake Union Charters and Adventures

Evening reporter Michael King attempts to captain the Schooner Lavengro at Lake Union Charters and Adventures.

SEATTLE - Lake Union Charters and Adventures offers guests with the opportunity to hop aboard one of their many sailboats for lessons or sightseeing.

One of the boats available is the Schooner Lavengro which was built in 1926.

It was the luxury yacht of its day. The Lavengro was built in Mississippi and 91 years later, finds itself in Seattle’s waters. You can take her for a sunset sail, a family sail, or even date night sail!

“I moved out to Seattle about 10 years ago and wanted to share that experience with other people,” said Marine Service Center’s Geoff Gamsby.

If you’re looking to learn the ropes of boating, Captain Geoff can show you how. And he’ll do it with patience, so you can stay relaxed.

But the beauty of Lake Union Charters and Adventures is that you can do all or nothing.

“We take care of handling the boats,” said Gamsby. “And it's really low stress. If you want to actually drive the boat, we welcome that. So, you can get an experience of what it's like driving a 27-ton boat.”

Your experienced captain will be standing by if needed, but you can man, or woman, the helm!

And you never know what you're going to see. The lake is teeming with rich history.

“One of the reasons we like sailing Lake Union a lot, there are so many stories with shipwrecks, the floating homes, prohibition, the rum runners,” said Gamsby.

The Lavengro is just one of Lake Union Charters and Adventures’ 14 boats. You can also hop aboard a racing yacht, adventure ferry, floating atrium, and more!

The adventures range from short day trips to multi-day trips to the San Juan Islands, and they also accommodate groups and corporate outings. Learn more about the adventures here.

Lake Union Charters and Adventures

(360) 399-6490

2420 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV