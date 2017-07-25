Ewe-Topia is an amusement park for your dog!

ROY, WASH. - Dogs will think they've gone to heaven when they show up at Ewe-Topia Herddog Training.

This 6-acre farm in Roy, Washington is essentially a canine amusement park.

Dogs of any breed wait their turn to enjoy some alone time with 4 or 5, sometimes 15 or 20 live sheep!

No collars. Not too many rules!

"As long as he's not hurting the sheep, we allow the dog to circle the sheep at 90 mph if he wants to. Bark at the top of his lungs. He's not hurting the sheep, so who cares. It's just wearing him out. He thinks he's the best herd dog in the world," says founder Joe Kapelos.

Joe and Linda Leeman have been running the show here for 25 years, so they've seen it all.

The German Shepherd Dog Club of Washington has an event there August 12, 2017 open to approved breeds.

Ewe-topia Herddog Training

(253) 843-2929

6311 288th St S, Roy, WA 98580

