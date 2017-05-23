Every dog can have his day in a box

FIFE, WASH. - It's hard enough to put a cat in a bag. But at an obedience class in Fife, they put dogs in boxes...small boxes!

It's the great box challenge at Paws-Abilities Dog Training. Instructor Dana Babb says the rules are simple...the dog must recline on its own in the box or basket...no placing, prodding or pushing. Treats ARE encouraged.

Babb says it helps the canine/human connection and the dog's confidence to be able to squeeze into a small space.

It started as a way for service dogs to curl up into small spaces.

Paws-Abilities is a Best of Western Washington Winner.

