Evergreen State Fair showcases extreme lumberjacking

Evening's Jim Dever struggles to conquer the log roll event at Evergreen State Fair's lumberjack show.

MONROE, WASH. - In addition to dozens of rids and attractions spread across 193 acres, the Evergreen State Fair boasts an exciting display of lumberjack skills. The International Lumberjack Show, presented three times daily, features saw-offs, log rolling, ax-throwing and very tall spare pole climbing.

KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever took on this extreme sport of the forest.

The Evergreen State Fair is a 12-day event beginning each year in late August and wrapping up on Labor Day Monday.

