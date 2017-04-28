Evening's simply superlative show (full list)

Share This Story

Evening presents the biggest, tallest, smallest, coldest, hottest, oldest, newest show ever! A show that is simply superlative and explores the Northwest's extremes.

Tallest Burger

With locations in Monroe and Seattle, the home of the Northwest's tallest burger is famous for its Stack 'em Challenge. If you can complete a burger of 12 or more patties, its on the house.

One challenger even managed to eat the 20-stack burger in just eight minutes!

Highest Wood Building

The world's tallest wooden building just so happens to be the Brock Commons at The University of British Columbia.

The 18-story student residence was recently completed at the Vancouver campus.

Largest Wooden Structure

North America's largest wooden structure is the Tillamook Air Museum. This once functioning hangar is so large you could safely fly an airplane through it.

Largest Wooden Dome

The title of "largest wooden dome by volume in the world" belongs to the Tacoma Dome. By the way, the first concert there was David Bowie back in 1983.

Steepest Road





Seattle's East Roy Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood is the single steepest block in the City of Seattle.

Between the 25th and 26th Avenue, this stretch of road tilts at a whopping 26% grade.

Greenest Roof

In the heart of the city lies an urban oasis. An acre-and-a-half of pristine vegetation that most people will never see.

The parking garage at the Gates Foundation is Puget Sound's greenest roof with plants that are drought-resistant, thriving mostly on rainwater alone.

Largest Egg

Winlock was once one of the world's top producers of eggs, so it's fitting that the world's largest egg sits on a pedestal there.

Largest Dead Bird Collection

The Burke Museum houses more than 100,000 feathery residents, all of which happen to be dead. It's one of the largest collections of it's kind on Earth -- featuring current and extinct species.

Strongest Bodybuilder

Portland-native Stan Efferding is the world's strongest bodybuilder. He proved his strength to us by lifting Evening reporter Jim Dever up in a chair.

Largest Tunnel Boring Machine

Bertha, the world's largest tunnel boring machine, was digging beneath the City of Seattle for nearly four years. The machine was creating a 1.75-mile path for State Route 99.

Coldest Room

No one can really know for sure, but the freezing chamber at Northwest Cryotherapy Institute in Bellevue may be the coldest room in the world.

The coldest temperature ever recorded was -129 in Antarctica, but the chamber at this business gets down to -134.

Quietest Place

Tucked away in a special place called The Department of Human Data in Microsoft's Redmond Campus is the quietest place on Earth.

The anechoic chamber in building 87 is used to fine-tune audio functions on Microsoft productions.

Youngest Politician

Melanie Stambaugh was elected to the Washington State House of Representatives when she was just 24-years-old, making her the youngest member of the state legislature.

The former Daffodil Queen from Puyallup says she actually started campaigning at the age of four and is out to prove it's never too soon to make a difference.

Oldest Governor

The longest-living governor in our nation's history was Washington's late Al Rosellini. He took office during the Eisenhower administration and was friends with Frank Sinatra, John F. Jennedy, and Harry S. Truman.

Fastest Airline Ever Flown

Inside Boeing's Museum of Flight is the fastest airline ever flown, The Concorde. When these planes were in service, they could cross the Atlantic Ocean in just three hours.

And contrary to popular belief, The Concorde did not fly in outer space.

Largest Star Wars Cereal Collection

Seattle's Gus Lopez owns the world's largest collection of Star Wars cereal boxes!

The collector has more than 300 cereal boxes on display in his "cereal room."

Tastiest Art

Port Angeles dad, Nathan Shields, started making the world's tastiest art just to delight his kids. From animated characters to movie icons, Nathan has made enough pancake portraits to feed hundreds of people.

Spiciest Food

You can find the Northwest's hottest dish at Crawfish House in White Center. Diners have the options to choose from the normal one-to-five star scale, but they'll also accommodate spicier levels... Like 20-star.

The spiciest dish uses house made hot sauce, highly concentrated habanero oil, generous portions of cayenne, and ghost chili.

Oldest Restaurant

Bellingham's Horseshoe Cafe has been serving up tasty fare for more than a century. the cafe opened in 1886 and is reportedly Washington's oldest , continuously operating restaurant.

Largest Hat and Cowboy Boots

In Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood you'll find the world's largest hat and cowboy boots. The famous pair was originally built as part of a cowboy-themed gas station, but is now part of Oxbow Park.

Tallest Barber Pole

Grove, Oregon is home to the world's tallest barber pole. The pole measures at 70-feet tall.

Largest Pen

Seattle artist Jim Woodring uses the largest fully-functioning ink pen to create his artwork. The pen is so large that the ball-point used inside of it is actually a baseball.

Longest Book Domino Chain

America's longest domino chain made entirely of books was assembled at the Seattle Public Library. it took six months of planning and used more than 2,000 surplus books culled from the general collection.

Fastest Rubiks Cube Solver

Renton's Kevin Hays is a speedsolver -- meaning he is a recognized expert at solving Rubiks Cubes. He holds several world records, including the most Rubiks Cubes solved underwater.

Holding his breath for more than two minutes, he solved eight different cubes!

Hottest Elks Club

Ballard's Elks Club is one of the fastest growing clubs and has one of the youngest memberships in the nations.

The club includes a private beach, inclusive community, weekly stand-up paddle board races, and more.

Oldest Grocery Store

The Carleton Avenue Grocery is Seattle's oldest grocery store, open since 1911. The store was built as an inn in 1904.

The original wood floors are more than a century old and, soda pop comes primarily in a glass, which you can enjoy using the same bottle opener that's been next to the door for... Nobody knows how long.