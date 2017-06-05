Evening LIVE from Pyramid Alehouse

Join Team Evening for a special LIVE broadcast from Pyramid Alehouse in SoDo. Thu, Jun 8 after hockey.

SEATTLE - Join Team Evening at Pyramid Alehouse on Thursday, Jun 8th for a LIVE broadcast! Kim, Jim, Saint, Michael - they'll all be there, with special guests Terry Hollimon & Marcus Trufant from The Barbershop Show.

If you ever wondered what it was like to see a LIVE TV show ... now's your chance! Kids are welcome. Come on down to SoDo and join the party. If you can't make it in person, watch it LIVE on KING-TV Ch. 5, join the conversation streaming LIVE on Facebook or watch it right here on KING5.com. We go on right after Hockey!*

We will be doing a ticket giveaway to see Romy and Michele's High School Reunion at The 5th Avenue Theatre, and you'll be able to vote on some critical show elements so join us in person, or via the Facebook LIVE chat!

The Pyramid Alehouse is right across the street from Safeco Field, so if you are going to the Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins game, stop in and see us!

Pyramid Alehouse

1201 First Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

* When is "after hockey"? Our broadcast goes LIVE right after Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Predators vs. Penguins on KING 5 TV! Depending on the game, we could go on anywhere between 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT.

