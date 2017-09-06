KING
'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier: 'Stop sucking!'

Actor Adrian Grenier says straws suck.

Michael King , KING 7:50 PM. PDT September 06, 2017

Adrian Grenier of "Entourage" fame is in Seattle this weekend to send one message: "Stop sucking!"

Adrian is spreading the word about "Strawless Ocean," a collaborative initiative powered by the Lonely Whale Foundation.

