Enjoy preimum steaks and seafood at Bellevue's John Howie Steak

Chef John Howie is known for bringing unique, specialty foods to tables throughout Seattle. But the star of the show at his Bellevue Restaurant, John Howie Steak, is the beef.

The restaurant offer six tiers of the world's best steaks, including three different kinds of custom-aged USDA Prime Grade beef, and three types of Wagyu Beef, including the famed Japanese A5 100% Wagyu Beef. And, if you're brave enough to prepare the fine meats at home, you can order packaged meats to be sent to your door.

Two of the restaurant's most popular appetizers are so good, they're almost life-changing. As if bacon couldn't get any better, John Howie Steak serves Tempura Fried Kurobuta Bacon with a side of maple sambal dipping sauce. Yes, you read that right: Deep fried bacon! Another favorite are the deviled eggs with truffled bacon on top, a sinfully rich way to kick off your meal.

We also tried the seared Japanese Wagyu Beef with a side of Maine lobster mashed potatoes. That dish might have changed our lives! The Wild Alaskan King Salmon is apple wood grilled with butter, lemon, garlic and vermouth. It's served on a bed of perfectly grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes. And Chef Howie's puts an upscale spin on classic burgers with his upscale 60/40 Prime Juicy Lucy Burger. It's made with USDA prime chuck mixed with ground Kurobuta bacon with cheddar and jack cheeses. Yum!

#BestSteakEver Contest

From now until April 14th, John Howie Steak is holding a social media contest, to win $10,000 in gift certificates to the restaurant. Here's how you can enter:

Pick up a #BestSteakEver sign from the John Howie Steak. You don't have to eat there to get one.

Take a photo with the sign anywhere other than the restaurant, and post it on social media with #BestSteakEver

The best part is, everyone who posts is a winner! Photos taken within the U.S. and Canada qualify for a $25 gift certificate to the restaurant. Photos taken outside the U.S. and Canada qualify for a $50 gift certificate. At the end, one person will be drawn to win the grand prize. Be sure to check out the fine print!

Hours

LUNCH

Monday–Friday 11:00am-2:30pm

DINNER

Monday–Thursday 5:00-10:00pm

Friday 5:00-11:00pm

Saturday 4:30-11:00pm

Sunday 5:00-9:00pm

BAR

Monday–Thursday 11:00am-11:00pm

Friday 11:00am-12:00 midnight

Saturday 3:00pm-12:00 midnight

Sunday 3:00-10:00pm

Bar Menu will be available until 30 minutes before closing

HAPPY HOUR

Monday–Sunday 3:00-6:00pm

AFTER DARK

Monday–Thursday 9:00-11:00pm

Friday-Saturday 10:00-12:00 midnight

John Howie Steak is located in Bellevue in The Shops at the Bravern.

11111 NE 8th St #125

Bellevue, WA 98004

