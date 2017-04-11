Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling talk to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about La La Land .

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in "La La Land," a magical, modern musical with classic Hollywood sensibilities.

Kim Holcomb went to Los Angeles to interview the actors, but her flight was delayed and she almost missed them. That led Stone to ask a serious question about air travel.

STONE: "Do you break into a flop sweat when you get off of an airplane?”

HOLCOMB: “I do on a regular basis, when I'm out of sorts.”

STONE: “Me too, but whenever I get off an airplane I feel like I sweat for about an hour. Is that normal?”

GOSLING: “I don’t know. It is oversharing, though.” (laughter)

HOLCOMB: “The opening scene shows people rejoicing in a traffic jam. I tend to use lots of profanity. How do you guys make it through actual traffic situations?”

STONE: “Podcasts.”

GOSLING: “Rejoicing. Just rejoice."

HOLCOMB: "Which podcasts?”

STONE: “I listen to a lot of Marc Maron, he's very funny. And do you know "Fresh Air?" And "Death, Sex and Money." That's pretty great."

HOLCOMB: "When is the last time either of you were starstruck? Do you get starstruck?”

GOSLING: “Yeah. Sure.”

STONE: “Who were you starstruck by?”

GOSLING: “Tom Hanks… he's just the best. He's so great. And he's better than you even imagine so you're just kind of dealing with that and trying to not make a fool of yourself.”

HOLCOMB: “Did you say anything where afterwards you thought, 'Oh God, why did I say that?'”

GOSLING: “'You're Tom Hanks.'” (laughter)

Audiences will be equally star struck by Gosling and Stone, who deliver Oscar-worthy performances.

"La La Land" is rated PG-13.

