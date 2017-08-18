Emerald City Pet Rescue offers discount to help 'Clear the Shelters'

Emerald City Pet Rescue is offering 25% off adoption fees to people who fill out a survey on August 19 and adopt a pet during the month.

SEATTLE - In Seattle's SoDo district, KING5 and Rover.com have joined forces with an event called "Clear the Shelters" on Saturday, August 19.

While Emerald City Pet Rescue does not do same-day adoptions, if prospective adopters fill out a survey on the day of the event and it results in an adoption in the month of August, they will receive 25% off of the adoption fee.

Shelters like Emerald City Pet Rescue all over the country are lowering or waiving adoption fees to make it easier for people to take home a furry buddy.

The 2016 event helped more than 53,000 pets find a new home.

Here are the participating shelters in Western Washington:

Kitsap Humane Society at 9167 Dickey Road NW Silverdale, WA 98383, 360-692-6977. Kitsap Humane is waiving adoption fees for adult cats on August 19. Other pets including kittens and dogs will be 50-percent off.

Tacoma Humane Society at 2608 Center Street Tacoma, WA 98409 or call 253-383-2733. Rabbits and adult cats are free on August 19, and kittens and dogs are 40-percent off.

The Noah Center at 31300 Brandstrom Road Stanwood, WA 98292 or call 360-629-7055

Homeward Pet at 13132 NE 177TH Place Woodinville, WA 98072 or call 425-488-4444. Homeward Pet is waiving adoption fees for all cats and dogs on August 19.

PAWS at 15305 44th Ave West Lynwood,WA 98087 or call 425-787-2500 x801. PAWS is waiving adoption fees on “staff favorites” – those dogs and cats who need some extra help getting noticed - on August 19. Maybe they’re a senior. Maybe they’re shy. Maybe they have a manageable health condition. We’ll use this event to get these loving animals into loving homes.

Emerald City Pet Rescue at 2962 First Avenue South, Ste B. Seattle, WA 98134 or call 206-557-4661

Seattle Animal Shelter at 2061 15th Ave West, Seattle, WA 98119 or call 206-386-PETS (7387).

Click here to find the shelter closest to you.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV