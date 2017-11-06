Ellie's Podcast 11 takes the prize for Best Podcast - KING 5 Evening

She's interviewed dozens of Northwest newsmakers and people of interest, from Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to former Seahawk Clint Gresham. Ellie's not shy about going after the big scoops. Both candidates for Seattle mayor were on her show.No

KING 8:04 PM. PST November 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories