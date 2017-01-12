Take a closer look at Blue Scholars' thrifty favorite El Quetzal

SEATTLE - Check out Blue Scholars' favorite spot for south-of-the-border fare that won't break the bank.

Today, we're at El Quetzal, named for the colorful bird found in the tropical jungles between Mexico and Panama. The restaurant has been serving up Mexico City cuisine since 2004. We first found out about the place from local hip hop duo Blue Scholars (also known as Sabzi and Geo). Blue Scholars are passionate about music, sure, but the UW alums are also big on food with small price tags.

This South Seattle spot is one of the duo's favorite places to dig in to a great meal. The prices are great, but it's the food that keeps Sabzi and Geo coming back time and time again.

"All the sauces they make here are fresh," says Geo. "Best one in Seattle. Got a kick to it. They're not afraid of putting some spices up in their stuff."

We thought we'd check out the place too. Be sure to try that famous mole sauce, and get some fish tacos to share. If you're looking for a different kind of hot, order some spicy cocktails from El Quetzal's bar.

Prices hover around $6 to $9 for filling entrees.

ON THE MENU:

- Torta gigantes: giant egg and sausage sandwiches

- Skirt steak huarache: a traditional Columbian dish

- Cactus salad: a salad with actual pieces of cactus that you can eat!

- Fish tacos

El Quetzal

3209 Beacon Ave S

Seattle, WA 98144

(206) 329-2970

