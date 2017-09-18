Models showcase hair and fashion trends for fall at Sell Your Sole boutique in downtown Seattle.

For the skinny on fall beauty and fashion trends, we visited a salon and an upscale consignment boutique on one downtown Seattle street.

Coupe Rokei Salon is a longtime fixture on First Ave., specializing in both make-up and hair care.

"If you're going to take a risk, I'd say fall is the time to do it,” said co-owner Rory McGowan.

Here’s a few beauty trends for the cooler season:

1. Bold brows and a rich color palette – including warm peach, gold, bronze, and orange lips

2. Long hair, swept back with small braids

3. Bold bangs

4. Add small details to update shorter hair styles

Sell Your Sole is a five minute walk from Coupe Rokei. The upscale consignment boutique curates gently-used, of-the-moment high fashion for deeply discounted prices.

"We try to be environmentally and socially conscious here. We source and sell everything locally, and recycle," said owner Natalia Biner-Wittke.

The store also features professional stylist Nicole Jackson, who offers complimentary styling for customers.

Here’s a few of her recommendations for fall fashion:

1. Add color to outfits, even if it’s just a pop in the shoe

2. Raw denim is back – but look for feminine silhouettes

3. Red is the color of the season

4. Wear materials with texture

Both Coupe Rokei Salon and Sell Your Sole are located on First Ave. near Pike Place Market.

