Close East Roy Street: Seattle's steepest block Jim Dever, KING 7:30 PM. PDT April 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A stretch of East Roy Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is a local record-breaker. It's the single steepest block in Seattle. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Renter catches apartment worker snooping on camera Dog dies from heating pad burns received during teeth cleaning Weather predictions for the summer Video captures moment tree falls on I-5 Stabbing in Ballard proves deadly Nuclear attack evacuation plan prevented by Washington state law Would you consider a shipping container home? Tree crushes car on Interstate 5 UW study: STEM strategies for girls Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines More Stories Community fights to save beloved forest in Port Gamble Apr 28, 2017, 4:49 p.m. Hitting the slopes this weekend? Apr 28, 2017, 3:02 p.m. Beaver dam rupture floods streets, yards with water Apr 28, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs