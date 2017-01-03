Dummies and carnage go hand in hand at Mission Ridge

Dummies soar through the air in a downhill competition at Mission Ridge.

MISSION RIDGE, WASH. - They arrive ready to hit the slopes in a stiff competition that's literally a no brainer. The Dummy Downhill!

Every year it lures super heroes and superstars to Mission Ridge in Central Washington.

“We make dummies, and throw them down a hill,” said one competitor.

The only requirement: be non-human and weigh no more than 100 pounds. Other than that, anything goes.

But before you get to jumping, you have to get the dummies in position. And carrying them uphill is not easy when you're dragging a load of dead weight all the way to the top.

“And then we launch them down the run,” said another competitor, “and the furthest one wins the prize.”

That's the idea, but, from here, things fall to pieces… And go downhill fast.

“If you win you get a free season pass,” said one competitor. “If you don't you've had a lot of fun.”

The aftermath of the Dummy Downhill isn't pretty, but is makes for fun filled day.

