Drone pulls surfers in Washington

Henning Sandstrom becomes the first drone surfer.

FEDERAL WAY, WASH. - Drones are used to deliver packages, in warfare, to gather footage. Add surfing to the list!

That's right. Drone surfing is happening. Or at least it happened in Federal Way.

Drone maker Freefly out of Woodinville decided to test their 8-prop drone called Alta.

Freefly CEO Tabb Firchau manned another drone to capture the moment. He says their Alta drone can generally lift 40 pounds.

"Some people think it's the dumbest thing they've ever seen. Some people think it's the greatest thing they've ever seen...which is great because that's our goal, to get people talking about using drones in new ways," Firchau said.

