Drawnk the weekly art meeting

Drawnk is a weekly drink & draw group meeting for the artist to connect, make friends, have fun, work on art, and of course, drink some beer in Seattle.

Casey Weldon created the group and says, “This all started after local art walks openings. Several of us artists would get together for drinks and catching up and so we slowly started to meet more regularly, bringing our sketchbooks along so that we could be productive while hanging out."

This event is every Wednesday night and is open to everyone, location changes every week! To find out where there are meeting next, check out their Facebook group Drawnk.

