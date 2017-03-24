Dr. Calamari and Acrophelia dazzle at the Moisture Festival

SEATTLE - If it's a death-defying duo you're after, look no further than Dr. Calamari and Acrophelia. The acrobatic team will perform this weekend at Seattle's favorite variety show, "The Moisture Festival."

Jason Williams, aka "Dr. Calamari" and his wife Evelyn Bittner, aka "Acrophelia," created the act for the Moisture Festival. By day Williams is a Metro bus driver. Bittner is an ACTUAL doctor...she's a local veterinarian.

At one point Acrophelia stands atop Dr. Calamari's head...no hands!

You can see them perform Saturday and Sunday.

