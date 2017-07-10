KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever and Jose Cedeno crew the show's new boat in Seattle's Downtown Sailing Series.

SEATTLE - Dwight Jones, the general manager of Elliott Bay Marina, started Seattle's Downtown Sailing Series. in 2004.

"The reason we did it was just to get people off the dock, get people on the water and having a good time," said Jones.

Jeff Carson is the captain of KING 5 Evening's new 47-foot sailboat, provided by Marine Servicecenter. "This is more of a fun race than anything else," Carson said.

Jones added, "It's super casual."

The rules are simple.

"Number one rule is have fun," Jones said, "and don't hit anybody."

From the marina at Magnolia, the regatta heads to the downtown waterfront and back.

Some race for victory. But the crew of the Evening boat, including Jim Dever and Jose Cedeno, are not in it to win it. And they don't.

They're not alone. Most join the Downtown Sailing Series to simply unwind on one of the most beautiful urban sailing venues in the world.

"We're very spoiled," Jones said. "We need to get out and use it more often."

The Downtown Sailing Series originates from Elliott Bay Marina every Thursday through August 10.

