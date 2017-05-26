Dove release helps families cope with loss

SEATTLE - Because of White Dove Release, sadness becomes celebration on the wings of doves.

For special ocassions, such as funerals, Michael McAndrews brings in doves and lets them go. He then drives home to Des Moines, and his birds fly to meet him there. Initially, McAndrews did not want do funerals, but then he saw how it would help people heal and find closure.

"It gave them so much peace that it was a thrill for me to be a part of that," McAndrews said.

White Dove Release

(206) 734-0669

701 SW 126th St

Seattle, WA 98146

© 2017 KING-TV