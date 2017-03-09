Dog Show Baby lives life on the road

SEATTLE - When Leo the Leonberger travels to the top dog shows in the country, he gets to bring his favorite playmate with him...14-month-old Mara Rose.

Tiffanie Coe teamed with Leo to become the only owner handled Leonberger team to reach Grand Champion Gold status. So when her daughter Mara Rose was born, she became part of the dog show circuit! Mara Rose, Leo, Tiffanie and dad Robert travel together as one happy family.

Mara Rose will be at this weekend's Seattle Kennel Club Dog Show, likely the only baby you'll see on a grooming table.

Copyright 2017 KING