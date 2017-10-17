Doctors didn't think he'd walk again, much less ski - KING 5 Evening

Seattle man beats paralysis with a little help from a friend. Jamie Osborne is 75 percent paralyzed. His friend Sam Savar 100 percent doesn't care. During an aggressive, lunchtime bike ride in 2007, Jamie crashed and landed on his head and neck. This

KING 7:46 PM. PDT October 17, 2017

