Doctors didn't think he'd walk again, much less ski - KING 5 Evening
Seattle man beats paralysis with a little help from a friend. Jamie Osborne is 75 percent paralyzed. His friend Sam Savar 100 percent doesn't care. During an aggressive, lunchtime bike ride in 2007, Jamie crashed and landed on his head and neck. This
KING 7:46 PM. PDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Relative of 6-year-old Lynnwood boy arrested for murderOct 16, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Drivers like gas tax over pay-by-mile, researchers sayOct 17, 2017, 4:05 p.m.
-
String of October storms begins hitting Western WashingtonOct 16, 2017, 7:15 a.m.