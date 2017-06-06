Disneyland's all new World of Color show, Celebrate! (Photo: Evening)

ANAHEIM, CALIF. -

It made its splashing debut in 2010. 7 years later, Disneyland's spectacular water works show, World of Color is back.

"Here at World of Color, we imagine our pool as a big artist pallet, and it's filled the gadget and gizmos for the creative folks to use to help tell stories." said Chuck Davis, Principal Technical Director for World of Color.

For those who haven't seen it, World of Color combines, imagery, effects and a whole lot of water to create a massive display of sight and sound.

To pull it off, it uses nearly 1,200 programmable fountains and a vast underwater grid. This particular performance dedicated to Walt Disney has been in the work for quite a while.

So while you many have seen World of Color before, you've never seen Disney magic quite like this.

