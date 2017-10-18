Discovering the people and places of Rainier Beach

SEATTLE - With all the development going on around Seattle is tough to find a neighborhood that isn’t going through a major change. But recently longtime radio personality Steve Scher wrote a piece for the October issue of Seattle Magazine highlighting some of the history

Kubota Garden

9817 55th Ave. S

Seattle, WA 98178

Redwing Café

9272 57th Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Beer Sheeva Park

8650 55th Ave. S

Seattle, WA 98118

You can read Steve Scher full story in the October issue of Seattle Magazine

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or email eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV