Discover Disney magic Hawaiian style at Aulani Resort

KO OLINA, HI - It's a place where Disney magic meets the spirit of Aloha.

"Aulani means messenger of the chef. And we interpret that as we are messengers with a higher purpose and that's the Hawaiian culture," said Manako Tanaka, an Aulani Ambassador.

That culture is on display everywhere you look. Along with all the things Aulani has to offer.

"We have things like Rainbow Reef where you can swim with over a thousand Hawaiian fish. We have experiences that we run through here like catamaran tours. It's the perfect place to do paddle board because its calm water."

The most popular waters here are the pools, with peaceful places to keep cool or to be dumped into from one of their water slides.

Like to be pampered? Aulani's Laniwai Spa is a tranquil oasis.

"Laniwai means fresh water haven. It's a beautiful spa experience. It's actually the first Disney owned and operated spa."

And of course, there's plenty of good eats here too.

"Amazing food. We have Aum Aum our fine dining restaurant. It's beautiful it's right along the beach. We also have the Olha room which is a great lounge."

It may not look like the Disney you know, but at Aulani Resort, that's exactly what they're going for.

"It's so unique and an amazing place to visit."

