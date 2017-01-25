Discover country in the heart of the city at Portage Bay Grange
Along one of Seattle's busier streets, customers can buy fresh eggs and meet the animals that produce them. Portage Bay Grange is part feed store, part mercantile, and part secret garden; it serves and supports all elements of urban agriculture.
KING 8:08 PM. PST January 25, 2017
