Discover 4 places in one at Trove

Trove, one of Seattle's most talked about restaurants (Photo: Eric Riddle)

SEATTLE - Capitol Hill has always been home for those who do things differently. And its places to eat are no exception.

"This is our restaurant called Trove. We wanted Trove to be a super exciting fun place that's why we wanted to have all these different element and ingredients here," said Rachel Yang, Chef and Owner of the restaurant.

Trove is not just one place, but four tasty offerings under one roof.

"Our noodle bar is all about the fast casual. Most of our noodles are made in house. And they are super great. It's more of a quick stir-fry wok style noodle. For instance we have our version on Pad Thai, but we get a little kick from chipotle. We have a really popular salt and pepper noodles. It's actually a vegetarian dish," said Yang.

"We have a great, great place for the bar. Everyone gets shocked of this picture of a giant Rainier erupting. It's kind of the little oasis that we have. We have great fun cocktails. One of our favorite right now is our Tacoma old fashion. It's our twist on an old fashion. Made with Rainier syrup."

In the back you may see smoke, but that's a good thing.

"We got this giant great Korean BBQ inspired dinning space that's going to blow your mind. We have a table top grill where we'll give you a variety of raw cuts of meats, to vegetable to seafood. What's so amazing about this place is it's all about the experience. It's all about coming with your friends and family and cooking your own food and then eating with your hands. It's just like your backyard bar-b-q."

And the deserts at Trove are turning people's heads. Literally.

"They have to look one more time cause they see an actual ice cream truck parked inside a building," Yang explains. "We have awesome parfait that's our little thing. We have all homemade frozen custard that has all sorts of different toppings."

Yang hopes all these flavorful choices Trove has to offer adds up to a memorable experience.

"For us it's all about creating a space where people can come in have fun have great food and enjoy their time. And that's what really matters to us."

Trove

(206) 457-4622

500 East Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

