Director of The Boss Baby used his own childhood in Lynnwood as inspiration

Lynnwood native and film director Tom McGrath works with Jimmy Kimmel and producer Ramsey Naito during a recording session for The Boss Baby.

The director of The Boss Baby drew inspiration from his own childhood, growing up in Snohomish County.

Tom McGrath and his brother spent hours playing outdoors in Lynnwood, imagining they were on an alien planet or in prehistoric times.

"I always loved the introspection of the weather here. It made you get really creative and internalize things and I think it pulled the artistic side out of me,” Tom McGrath said. "Having all these woods around us, we'd make Super 8 movies, and it really encouraged me to use my imagination and go to school and study film and become a filmmaker.”

His career in animation has spanned more than 20 years, including everything from storyboard art to producing.

Audiences may be most familiar with his work on the wildly popular Madagascar franchise, which he directed and starred in – providing the voice of Skipper the Penguin.

"(It) taught me how to be a better director because it really put me in the shoes of the actor,” McGrath said. “Being behind the mic, in a room that's empty, no sets, and you're trying to imagine the scene you're in and the characters you're interacting with."

That experience helped him direct Alec Baldwin, Toby Maguire and Jimmy Kimmel for The Boss Baby. McGrath said Baldwin was a tireless worker, doing more than 30 recording sessions over three years.

“Because he's the star of this movie and on the screen so long, he's the hardest working man in showbiz,” McGrath said. “He was just always invested.”

He hopes audiences will also feel invested in The Boss Baby – whether they have siblings, children of their own, or a tyrannical boss at work

"There's something very universal about this story. It's about family, it's about us,” McGrath said. “And to poke fun at us and to laugh at ourselves was really a fun thing to do."

The Boss Baby is rated PG and opens in Seattle on March 31.

