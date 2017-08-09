Dinosaurs on the loose in this small Washington town

GRANGER, WASH. - Dinosaurs are not extinct in this small Eastern Washington town. In fact, they appear to be taking over.
Granger - "Where Dinosaurs Roam" - has approximately 30 of ancient creatures.
Do these beasts represent fossils found in the area? A rich Paleolithic history? Nope.
As Granger's public works director explained to the website RoadsideAmerica.com, "It's just a gimmick."
Well, it's a gimmick we love, and so does social media.
Whether the caption is "Is there someone behind me?" or "Help, a dinosaur is about to eat my photographer!" The Granger Dinos provide literal tons of pre-historic photo opportunities.
You'll find these guys just off I-82's exit 52 - you can't miss them.
