Dinosaurs on the loose in this small Washington town

A car casually drives past one of the many dinosaurs in Granger, Wash.

GRANGER, WASH. - Dinosaurs are not extinct in this small Eastern Washington town. In fact, they appear to be taking over.

Granger - "Where Dinosaurs Roam" - has approximately 30 of ancient creatures.

Do these beasts represent fossils found in the area? A rich Paleolithic history? Nope.

As Granger's public works director explained to the website RoadsideAmerica.com, "It's just a gimmick."

Well, it's a gimmick we love, and so does social media.

Whether the caption is "Is there someone behind me?" or "Help, a dinosaur is about to eat my photographer!" The Granger Dinos provide literal tons of pre-historic photo opportunities.

You'll find these guys just off I-82's exit 52 - you can't miss them.

