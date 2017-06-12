Dine with Pride: Seattle restaurants support LGBTQ community

SEATTLE - June is LGBT Pride month, and Seattle Pride is encouraging you to take a bite for equal rights.

Through June 25, more than 30 restaurants around Seattle are participating in Dine with Pride, an event supporting the LGBTQ community.

These restaurants are offering $15, $25 and $35 specials. For example, you can get two drinks and a shared plate for $35 at Outlier.

Each Dine with Pride restaurant will also make a donation benefiting the Seattle Pride Parade.

At all 10 locations of PCC Natural Markets, customers can get a 25 percent discount on purchases of the PCC rainbow salad by mentioning Dine with Pride.

The following is a full list of participating restaurants:

Belltown Brewing

Belltown Pub

Big Mario’s Capitol Hill

Big Mario’s Fremont

Big Mario’s Queen Anne

Buckley’s In Belltown

Buckley’s On Queen Anne

Cafe Pettirosso

Capitol Cider

Carlile Room

Coastal Kitchen

Elysian Capitol Hill

Far Eats

Jimmy’s on Broadway

Katsu Burger & Bar

Local 360

Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge

LunchBox Laboratory

LunchBox Laboratory – Bellevue

Mama’s Cantina

Outlier

Paseo – Capitol Hill

Paseo – Fremont

Paseo – SoDo

PCC Natural Markets – Deli – All 10 Locations

Piatti Ristorante & Bar

Preservation Kitchen

Ravenleaf Public House

RN74

Salt and Iron

Taylor Shellfish Farms – Capitol Hill

Taylor Shellfish Farms – Pioneer Square

Taylor Shellfish Farms – Queen Anne

The 5 Point Cafe

The Olive and Grape

Trove

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria – South Lake Union

For more information, visit the Dine with Pride website.



