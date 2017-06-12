KING
Dine with Pride: Seattle restaurants support LGBTQ community

KING 7:30 PM. PDT June 12, 2017

SEATTLE - June is LGBT Pride month, and Seattle Pride is encouraging you to take a bite for equal rights.

Through June 25, more than 30 restaurants around Seattle are participating in Dine with Pride, an event supporting the LGBTQ community.

These restaurants are offering $15, $25 and $35 specials. For example, you can get two drinks and a shared plate for $35 at Outlier.

Each Dine with Pride restaurant will also make a donation benefiting the Seattle Pride Parade.

At all 10 locations of PCC Natural Markets, customers can get a 25 percent discount on purchases of the PCC rainbow salad by mentioning Dine with Pride.

The following is a full list of participating restaurants:

  • Belltown Brewing
  • Belltown Pub
  • Big Mario’s Capitol Hill
  • Big Mario’s Fremont
  • Big Mario’s Queen Anne
  • Buckley’s In Belltown
  • Buckley’s On Queen Anne
  • Cafe Pettirosso
  • Capitol Cider
  • Carlile Room
  • Coastal Kitchen
  • Elysian Capitol Hill
  • Far Eats
  • Jimmy’s on Broadway
  • Katsu Burger & Bar
  • Local 360
  • Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge
  • LunchBox Laboratory
  • LunchBox Laboratory – Bellevue
  • Mama’s Cantina
  • Outlier
  • Paseo – Capitol Hill
  • Paseo – Fremont
  • Paseo – SoDo
  • PCC Natural Markets – Deli – All 10 Locations
  • Piatti Ristorante & Bar
  • Preservation Kitchen
  • Ravenleaf Public House
  • RN74
  • Salt and Iron
  • Taylor Shellfish Farms – Capitol Hill
  • Taylor Shellfish Farms – Pioneer Square
  • Taylor Shellfish Farms – Queen Anne
  • The 5 Point Cafe
  • The Olive and Grape
  • Trove
  • Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria – South Lake Union

For more information, visit the Dine with Pride website.
 

© 2017 KING-TV


