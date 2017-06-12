Dine with Pride: Seattle restaurants support LGBTQ community

SEATTLE - June is LGBT Pride month, and Seattle Pride is encouraging you to take a bite for equal rights.
Through June 25, more than 30 restaurants around Seattle are participating in Dine with Pride, an event supporting the LGBTQ community.
These restaurants are offering $15, $25 and $35 specials. For example, you can get two drinks and a shared plate for $35 at Outlier.
Each Dine with Pride restaurant will also make a donation benefiting the Seattle Pride Parade.
At all 10 locations of PCC Natural Markets, customers can get a 25 percent discount on purchases of the PCC rainbow salad by mentioning Dine with Pride.
The following is a full list of participating restaurants:
- Belltown Brewing
- Belltown Pub
- Big Mario’s Capitol Hill
- Big Mario’s Fremont
- Big Mario’s Queen Anne
- Buckley’s In Belltown
- Buckley’s On Queen Anne
- Cafe Pettirosso
- Capitol Cider
- Carlile Room
- Coastal Kitchen
- Elysian Capitol Hill
- Far Eats
- Jimmy’s on Broadway
- Katsu Burger & Bar
- Local 360
- Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge
- LunchBox Laboratory
- LunchBox Laboratory – Bellevue
- Mama’s Cantina
- Outlier
- Paseo – Capitol Hill
- Paseo – Fremont
- Paseo – SoDo
- PCC Natural Markets – Deli – All 10 Locations
- Piatti Ristorante & Bar
- Preservation Kitchen
- Ravenleaf Public House
- RN74
- Salt and Iron
- Taylor Shellfish Farms – Capitol Hill
- Taylor Shellfish Farms – Pioneer Square
- Taylor Shellfish Farms – Queen Anne
- The 5 Point Cafe
- The Olive and Grape
- Trove
- Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria – South Lake Union
For more information, visit the Dine with Pride website.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs