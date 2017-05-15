Dillon Works makes magic

One of Dillon Works' latest projects will soon show up at local car wash chain. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

MUKILTEO, WASH. - Dillon Works is a place where Gummi Bears glow, cacti dance and creative sparks fly. All this creativity happens north of Seattle in a nondescript building beneath the world's largest paper airplane.

"We do design and fabrication of almost anything for just about anybody, anywhere in the world," said Mike Dillon, the owner of Dillon Works. He got his start as a Disney Imagineer at 19 years old. Now, he runs a fabrication fun house that makes fantastic objects for international companies from Sony to the company that owns M&M's.

"We've built 220 lanterns that change color and tell you what color you're in the mood for at the M & M's store in Shanghai," he explained.

Their work is worldwide, but they always appreciate it when a project is a bit closer to home, like the smiling bear that will soon greet you when you come out of a local car wash, Brown Bear. He's currently under the welding gun, but 'Barry' will be finished in a couple of weeks. And currently, he's the perfect illustration of how engineering collides with art at this local business that makes magic all over the world.

Dillon Works

(425) 493-8309

11775 Harbour Reach Dr

Mukilteo, WA 98275

© 2017 KING-TV