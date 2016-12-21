Diet specialists feed 1,000 hungry animals everday

Bird grub (Photo: KING 5 Evening)

SEATTLE - The Woodland Park Zoo has a lot of hungry mouths to feed , big and small.

Snacks for a hungry hippo (Photo: KIING 5 Evening)

“Everything from small invertebrate bugs all the way up to giraffes,” explained collections manager, Tina Mullett.

It keeps Mullett and zookeepers busy making breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks to satisfy more than one-thousand appetites.

“Every diet in the zoo has been formulated especially for that animal to meet their requirements,” said Mullett.

When it's time to chow-down, the food is prepared fresh and fast because you can't keep a hungry hippo waiting or be late serving breakfast to a flock of birds. Every tray of food is packed with nutrition and it's tasty, too.

Mullett said, “We say palatable, or how does it taste? We actually don't taste all the foods.”

Understandable since some dishes can include dead mice or live meal worms. But, to a bird, there's nothing better than live grub served in a salad with a side of nectar or tossed raw.

Feeding gorillas can be tricky, too. They want their fruits and vegetables well-washed. Everything fed to the lemurs must be sliced small to fit their hands and mouths. And, when preparing meat for the big cats, it's always with "bone-in" to exercise their jaws.

Animal Diet Specialist, Pauline Griffith explained, “We have to give them whole prey with bones to keep that natural form of their mouths.”

It's one of many considerations that keeps the animals healthy. In the zoo's kitchen, it's a recipe for success.

“A good day is an animal eating all their food and acting normal,” said Mullett.

