Despicable Me 3 stars interviewed by 8 year old

Mae Piercy, age 8, sat down with Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig. Here’s a brief excerpt from their interview.

PIERCY: "What chores do you do that you wish Minions could do for you?”

WIIG: “The dishes.”

CARELL: “Yeah, I would agree with that. The dishes are the worst. Especially the dishes that have been left out and are dried. They have old pieces of macaroni and cheese on them. You know what I'm talking about, right?”

PIERCY: “Yeah.”

CARELL: “What would you do, if you had minions?”

PIERCY: “Probably fold my laundry.”

CARELL: “That's good.”

WIIG: “They probably wouldn't be very good at it, they'd be like… (gestures wildly)”

PIERCY: “Throw it around.”

CARELL: “Exactly."

The rest of their interview will air next Monday on Evening at 7:30 pm.

Despicable Me 3 opens in theaters June 30.

