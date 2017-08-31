Designer dahlias at Jello Mold Farm in Mt. Vernon

"So we decided since we are creative people, we wanted to make a difference, and we wanted to make a living from the land," Szukovathy said.

On their seven acre palette of color, Szukovathy and Westphall grow 160 varieties of cut flowers for bouquets and special events.

"I'm pretty sure it's two to three-hundred weddings a week that something from our farm has ended up in", said Szukovathy.

A flower that is high in demand by brides right now is a designer dahlia known for its size and color.

"This is called the Cafe Au Lait," Westphall said as he showed off one of his designer dahlias.

After 14 years of growth, Jello Mold Farm is now the largest producer of cultivated cut greens in the state of Washington.

It's success that sings to the souls of Westphall and Szukovathy and they sing back.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.