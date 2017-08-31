Designer dahlias at Jello Mold Farm in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, WASH. - At Jello Mold Farm, you can hear Dennis Westphall sing to his dahlias. He shares his special serenade with an audience of flowers on a farm he owns with his wife, Diane Szukovathy.
She's also known as the Jello Mold Lady. Szukovathy is the artist who covered a building in downtown Seattle with 500 Jello molds during the early nineties.
The building is long gone, but a few souvenirs survived. Leftover Jello molds now decorate the driveway of the couple's latest artistic endeavor, Jello Mold Farm.
"So we decided since we are creative people, we wanted to make a difference, and we wanted to make a living from the land," Szukovathy said.
On their seven acre palette of color, Szukovathy and Westphall grow 160 varieties of cut flowers for bouquets and special events.
A flower that is high in demand by brides right now is a designer dahlia known for its size and color.
"This is called the Cafe Au Lait," Westphall said as he showed off one of his designer dahlias.
After 14 years of growth, Jello Mold Farm is now the largest producer of cultivated cut greens in the state of Washington.
It's success that sings to the souls of Westphall and Szukovathy and they sing back.
