Derby: Chef Ethan Stowell's newest restaurant opens in SoDo

Meghan Stewart and Starla Sampaco, KING 7:30 PM. PDT August 14, 2017

SEATTLE - From the Bad-A** BLT to the Derby Burger, Chef Ethan Stowell’s newest restaurant is sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings.

Derby has a full bar, complete with wines sourced from the Pacific Northwest and a cocktail menu that leans toward bourbon and scotch. In addition to comfort foods, they serve local seafood, pastas and steak.

Because of Derby’s unique location, customers will come for the food and stay for the view. The restaurant is inside The Shop, which is an exclusive country club for car and motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Shop is only open to members, but anyone can come to the restaurant. Derby’s dining room looks into The Shop’s storage area, which means you will have a front row seat to luxury and classic cars while enjoying some comfort food and cocktails.

Derby is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and they offer brunch on weekends.

Derby
(206) 466-4949
2233 6th Ave S Suite A
Seattle, WA 98134

 

