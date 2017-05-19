Decades later, Poulsbo lodge still attracts ‘Twin Peaks' fans

POULSBO, WASH. - Nearly 30 years ago on “Twin Peaks,” an eerie discovery changed television history.

“She's dead. Wrapped in plastic,” said Pete Martell, played by Jack Nance.

Who killed Laura Palmer?

For one year in the early 1990s, America was obsessed with that question.

Decades have passed, but Laura's log is still in Poulsbo, chained down to the beach outside Kiana Lodge. It still attracts fans from all over the world.

“This is where the murder mystery began,” said Jay Mills, Kiana Lodge manager.

Owned by the Suquamish Tribe, Kiana Lodge is a private banquet and catering facility. They do weddings and corporate events. It's a lovely spot where visitors can see a lot of wildlife.

Only the first episode of “Twin Peaks” was shot on location in the Pacific Northwest. The Salish Lodge doubled as the outside of the fictional Great Northern Hotel.

Kiana Lodge provided the backdrop for the hotel lobby in the show. Fans will recognize the raven mural by legendary Pacific Northwest Native artist Duane Poulsbo.

The banquet hall has been remodeled since the show aired, but it's still recognizable. A sharp eye might even spot many decorative touches that appeared in the show, including a white mask above the fireplace, that must have appealed to executive producer David Lynch.

“What he was looking for I'm really not sure, but I think he found it,” Mills said. “I think he definitely found it here.”

This begs the question: will Kiana Lodge make an appearance in the new season?

“I think you have to stay tuned to find out,” Mills said.

Mills asks that visitors call ahead first. Kiana is especially booked up on weekends.

Kiana Lodge

(866) 738-4307

14976 Sandy Hook Rd NE

Poulsbo, WA 98370

