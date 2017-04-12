Deadliest Catch Captain John Hillstrand shares the trials of show's 12th season

Can you spot the Deadliest Catch cast members in this illustration? (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

When Evening visited the Maple Valley home of Deadliest Catch captain Johnathan Hillstrand - widely regarded as the bad boy of the bunch -- he did not disappoint.

Before settling down to talk about his show's next season, he showed off his '55 Chevy by burning out on his newly blacktopped driveway, and introduced the crew to his pooch.

"This is Bandit -- he was supposed to be a boat dog but my daughter and my granddaughter saw him and said he ain’t going nowhere," Hillstrand said as he played tug-o-war with the dog.

A man needs a fast car and a good dog when he's got a job that hands out the kind of stress that Bering Sea crabbers endure.

"It's hell out there!" he laughed.

The boat he co-captains with brother Andy Hillstrand -- the 113 foot Time Bandit, with its trademark skull and crossbones -- reflects a work hard/play hard attitude.

Hillstrand says the crabbing season can be summed up in one word:

"The Test. Tested me. We had some storms, We were in a storm we shouldn't have went out in. Wave come over the wheelhouse from behind, and I can drive a boat pretty damn good, and they wanted to fish," Hillstrand continued, referring to his crew. "But I shut them down. I go, 'If I hadn't driven the boat around so it hit us directly from behind, you guys would have all been dead.' I'm not gonna play with people's lives."

Hillstrand is lucky to be here: in 2012 he rode a bull at a guest ranch and broke some ribs. Then a couple of months later, he crashed a motorcycle and broke a few more.

"So I was on the couch for eight more weeks. The only good thing that happened was I wrote some kids books!"

He did it for his grandkids -- but fans of the show love these books too -- if you look closely, you can spot your favorite cast members in Hillstrand's Sharpie illustrations:

"That's Captain Keith Colburn, and Edgar Hansen, Sig Hansen, Jake Anderson and Junior, the legendary octopus," said Hillstrand, pointing to the illustrations on one page of his book "Adventures of Little Bird" that do bear a striking resemblance to certain famous crab fisherman.

